Paris Saint-Germain have moved on from the ugly scenes that marred their last meeting with Marseille, says Keylor Navas.

Speaking ahead of the latest edition of Le Classique - Wednesday's Trophee des Champions clash - the Costa Rican goalkeeper referred to the stoppage-time mass brawl during September's 1-0 defeat at Parc des Princes as something "that shouldn't occur in football."

The foul-tempered encounter ended with Dario Benedetto and Leandro Parades receiving second yellow cards before Jordan Amavi, Layvin Kurzawa and Neymar were all sent off for their actions in an improbably ugly finale.

The animosity continued after the game with Neymar publicly accusing Alvaro Gonzalez of racism, an allegation the Spaniard vehemently denied while, in turn, accusing Angel Di Maria of spitting on him.

"You learn from your mistakes and our mentality is to try and win the game by playing and being better than our rival," said Navas.

"I think that is something we all want. Sometimes games go that way but as professionals we have to know what we did well and how to improve so we don't make the same mistakes."

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper also discussed adapting to new coach Mauricio Pochettino's tactics following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

"All coaches have different styles and little by little we are adapting to the ideas [Pochettino] has," said Navas.

"I think it's pretty organized and where he wants the team to be tactically and make good moves and we have been working on this."

Watch the Trophée des Champions

PSG vs. Marseille - Wednesday, January 13 @ 3:00PM ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS