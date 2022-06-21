Nasser Al Khelaifi gave an interview to MARCA to talk about the new PSG project

following the departure of Leonardo and the arrival of Luis Campos at the head of the

sporting directorate. The PSG president addressed all the hot topics at the Parc des Princes.



On the coach, Al Khelaifi has not yet confirmed Pochettino's departure and ruled out Zidane.

"I just want to make it clear that I liked Zidane as a player and I like him as a coach, but we have not spoken to him either directly or indirectly, ever".



Al Khelaifi has also come out in defense of Mbappé and, contrary to what Florentino Pérez said that he had changed his mind in the last ten days, he has his version: "I turned down 180 million last summer from Real Madrid because I knew Kylian wanted to stay at PSG. I know him very well, I know what he and his family want, and they don't move for money. He has chosen to play here for his city, his club and his country, and for the sporting project. He only thinks about playing and winning.



Where the PSG president was toughest was when it came to talking about Javier Tebas:

"What we do, we do because we know we can. It's not our style to talk about other leagues, clubs, or federations. We don't give lessons and we are not going to allow anyone to give us lessons. It's the same thing every year. We are going to continue building our project".



During the interview with MARCA, Al Khelaifi, also insisted that "the Super League is dead" and ratified his commitment to the new Padel circuit (Premier Padel). He also talked about Messi, Neymar and the new transfer policy to be implemented by Luis Campos.

Credit: MARCA