Nantes comes back from 0-2 at halftime to win 3-2 in incredible fashion in the final minutes in a contested match against Lens.

The visitors scored twice within the first 15 minutes of the game with Costa (7) and Kalimuendo (14) adding their names to the scoresheet but goals in the second half by Kolo Muani (49 and 57), and Simon in the 90th completed the job for the home side.

Nantes jumps to 10th with 25 points, while stays 5th with 27 points.

Nantes 3-2 Lens