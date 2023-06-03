Nantes secured a crucial victory over Angers with a score of 1-0 during the 38th matchday of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season. Ignatius Ganago scored the lone goal in the 16th minute, with an assist from Ludovico Blas.

This win proved vital for Nantes as it ensured their continued presence in the top-flight of French football. They concluded the season with a record of 7 wins, 15 losses, and 16 draws, accumulating a total of 36 points. This placed them in 16th position in the league table.

On the other hand, Angers had a difficult season, finishing last in the league. They managed to secure only 4 wins, suffered 28 losses, and played to 6 draws, resulting in a total of 18 points.

In summary, Nantes’ victory over Angers in this match was significant as it secured their place in the top division, while Angers faced the disappointment of finishing at the bottom of the league table with a challenging season.