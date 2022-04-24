After ending the first half with a 0-2 deficit, Nantes came from behind to beat Bordeaux 5-3 on matchday 34 of Ligue 1.
Post game insights:
- Nantes have scored in each of their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 12 goals in that run.
- Bordeaux have lost 28 points from winning positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team.
- Nantes have won after trailing by two or more goals in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 10th December 2021 against Lens (a 3-2 win).
- Bordeaux have lost an away game after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 8th December 2019 against Olympique Marseille (8 games without defeat).
- Bordeaux have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 10 games from 17th October 2021 to 22nd December 2021.
- Bordeaux have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 6th February 2022 to 2nd April 2022, a run of 8 games.
- M. Niang scored after just 5:16, the fastest goal for Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Bordeaux have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 9 goals in that run.
- Nantes have scored in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 19th September 2021 to 23rd October 2021.
- M. Simon has assisted 8 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Nantes player in the French Ligue 1.
- Bordeaux have lost after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd December 2021 against Lille (3 games without defeat after leading at half time).
- Nantes have won after trailing at half time at home in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 10th December 2021 against Lens (2 games without a win after trailing at half time).
- Nantes have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 10th December 2021 against Lens (5 games without a win).
- Nantes have won after trailing at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 10th December 2021 against Lens (3 games without a win after trailing at half time).
- Bordeaux have lost after leading by two or more goals in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 17th September 2011 against Toulouse (a 2-3 defeat).
- Bordeaux have lost after scoring the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd December 2021 against Lille (4 games without defeat).
- This is the highest scoring game this season in Ligue 1 (8), along with Lorient-St Etienne on 8 April 2022 (6-2).
- This is only the third time in the 21st century that Nantes have scored at least five goals in Ligue 1, following 20 April 2014 (6-2 v Valenciennes) and 4 November 2018 (5-0 v Guingamp).
- Bordeaux have conceded 84 goals in Ligue 1 this season, which is already the highest tally for a team in a single campaign over the last 40 years. It is also the highest number of goals conceded after 34 games in a season in the top-flight since Red Star in 1965/66 (87).
- Bordeaux have just 27 points after 34 Ligue 1 2021/22 games, only in 1959/60 - when they were promoted - did they do worse at this stage in the top-flight (22 - counting 3 points for a win - 20th and last at the end of the season). All 46 teams who registered that tally or less at this stage ended up relegated at the end of the season.
- Bordeaux are the team to have dropped the most points after leading in the Top 5 european this season (28).
- Nantes have won a game after being 2-0 down for the second time this season in Ligue 1 (after 10 December 2021 against Lens), whereas this had never happened to them in the previous 83 instances (W80 D3).
- Bordeaux are the first Ligue 1 side to have gone two games without a win when leading 2-0 (a 2-2 draw against Saint-Etienne and a 5-3 defeat against Nantes) since Lyon in December 2013 (two 2-2 draws against Marseille and Lorient). This is the first time Girondins have lost after leading by two goals or more since September 2011 against Toulouse (3-2 loss).
- Randal Kolo Muani has been decisive 16 times in Ligue 1 2021/22 (12 goals, 4 assists) and equals the highest involvement tally for a Nantes player over a top-flight campaign since Opta has collected the data (2006/07), along with Emiliano Sala (in 2016/17 and 2017/18).
- Moses Simon has delivered eight assists this season in Ligue 1, the highest tally over a season for a Nantes player since Opta has collected this data (2006/07).
- Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont has saved four of the last seven penalties he has faced in Ligue 1, more than in the first 32 (3).