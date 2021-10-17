Bordeaux couldn't hold a partial 1-0 lead against Nantes and gave up the draw to move down closer to the relegation zone.

Hwang Ui-Jo continued his scoring ways with a stunning shot from outside the 18-yard box. Hwang's shot was too much for Nantes' goalkeeper Alban Lafont, and the score was 1-0 at the 62nd minute.

At the 65th minute Pedro Chirivella ventured into Bordeaux's area and after some good moves put it into the net for the 1-1.

Bordeaux is now 17th on the table with a 1-5-4 record while Nantes is steadier at 9th with 4-2-4.

Bordeaux 1-1 Nantes in numbers:

