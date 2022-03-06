Nantes defeat Montpellier 2-0 at home, in Stade de la Beaujoire, on matchday 27 of Ligue 1.

The home team opened the scoring on the minute 69 with a goal from Kolo Muani.

At 93', Willem Geubbels sealed the win by scoring after an assist from Osman Bukari that allowed him to tap the ball into an empty net.

Nantes, recent finalist of the Coupe De France after 22 years, had got just one point in their last game against Metz, after drawing 0-0, while Montpellier had arrived from losing in its stadium against Rennes by 2 to 4.

On the next date, "Les Canaris" will face Troyes and Montpellier will have Nice as its rival.