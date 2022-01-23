Nantes have attempted 466 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Lorient have failed to win in their last 12 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2006/2007).

S. Soumano has scored 2 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Lorient player in the French Ligue 1.

Andrei Girotto has scored 4 goals this season (1 in this game), no Nantes player has more in the French Ligue 1.

R. Kolo Muani has scored 4 goals this season (1 in this game), no Nantes player has more in the French Ligue 1.

Q. Boisgard attempted 5 shots in this game, the highest total for a Lorient player in the French Ligue 1 this season.

T. Monconduit has assisted 1 goal this season (1 in this game), no Lorient player has more in the French Ligue 1.