Post-game insights

Pedro Chirivella has registered the most touches in this game against Reims (118). Only two Nantes players have registered more in a Ligue 1 game since Opta has been collecting this data (2006/07) : Guillaume Gillet in May 2016 (123 v Caen) and Rémi Maréval in May 2009 (126 v Le Havre).

Yunis Abdelhamid collected the two fastest red cards for Reims in a Ligue 1 game since Opta has been analyzing this data (2006/07) : after 10 minutes against Paris in May 2021 and after 14 minutes against Nantes today.

Reims are the favourite prey of Moses Simon in Ligue 1 (3 goals). The Nantes striker scored his first-ever goal from outside the box in the top-flight (in 14 goals).

Nantes have scored three goals from direct free kicks in Ligue 1 in 2022, with no team doing better in Top 5 European over the year (level with Salernitana and Newcastle). They have actually scored half of their goals this year in the top-flight in this exercise (3/6).

Only Montpellier (6) have collected more red cards this season in Ligue 1 than Reims (5).

Reims have failed to score four times in five Ligue 1 games in 2022, more than any other team in the top-flight.

Reims have won only two of their last 16 Ligue 1 away games (D8 L6) : in September 2021 at Rennes (2-0) and in December at Lyon (2-1).

Nantes have lost only one of their last nine Ligue 1 home games (W6 D2), against Marseille in December 2021 (0-1), after losing six of their first 10 under Kombouaré (W2 D2).

Reims have lost three of their last four Ligue 1 games (W1), after losing only one of their previous eight (W3 D4).

Nantes have won five of their last eight Ligue 1 games (D1 L2) - four of them by a margin of one goal - as many as in their first 16 of the season (D4 L7).

Chirivella attempted 111 passes in this game, the highest total for a Nantes player in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Reims have failed to score in 9 of their 24 games, no team has failed to do so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Nantes have attempted 583 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.