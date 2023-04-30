Monaco entered a crisis at the least opportune moment of the season and have put their European position in Ligue 1 at risk. With a brace by Arnaud Nordin, Montpellier thrashed 0-4 in their visit to Monaco on matchday 33 of Ligue 1.
