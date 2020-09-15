Hilton became the first 43-year-old to play in Ligue 1 in 64 years, but the Montpellier captain was sent off against Lyon on Tuesday.

Not since former Troyes striker Roger Courtois, aged 44, in June 1956 had a player over the age of 43 featured in France's top flight.

Montpellier defender Hilton followed in the footsteps of Courtois during the week, but the Brazilian marked the occasion by receiving a red card in the club's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Hilton – the oldest player to play in the top five European leagues since Marco Ballotta (44) in 2008 – was dismissed for a second bookable offense with nine minutes remaining after conceding a penalty, which Barcelona target and Lyon captain Memphis Depay converted.

Montpellier were already leading courtesy of a Teji Savanier brace that ensured the French side moved fifth on six points from three games, two clear of 2019-20 Champions League semi-finalists Lyon.

Hilton has called Montpellier home since arriving from Ligue 1 rivals Marseille in 2011, winning the league title during his first season at Stade de la Mosson.

The former Chapecoense and Lens centre-back also claimed Ligue 1 glory with Marseille in 2009-10.