Montpellier hosted Strasbourg today in an amazing game in Ligue 1.

Montpellier took the lead in the 17th minute.

They scored the second before half-time, but it was disallowed after a VAR revision.

Habib Diallo equalized in the 85th minute.

Montpellier were given a penalty and regained the lead in the 95th minute.

The score ended 2-1.