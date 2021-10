Stephy Mavididi scored the single goal of the match to give Montpellier the 1-0 victory at home against second-place side RC Lens.

Mavididi scored his goal at the 47th minute after being assisted by Teji Savanier who was arguably the best player of the match.

Montpellier are now with a record of 3-4-3 at the 13th spot on the Ligue 1 table while Lens remain at second with 5-3-2.

Montpellier 1-0 RC Lens in numbers: