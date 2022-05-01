Both the French team faced each other in a dramatic game.

The first half started off with Metz taking the lead after a defensive error from the locals. Montpellier almost equalized but their goal was called off after a revision from the referee.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute that Metz scored another one to secure the game.

Montpellier didn’t back down and managed to score two before the final whistle.

The score ended 2-2.

Post-game insights:

Montpellier have failed to win in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 16th December 2020 to 3rd February 2021, a run of 9 games.

Metz have failed to win in their last 14 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 8th November 2014 to 21st March 2015, a run of 18 games.

E. Wahi has scored 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Montpellier player in the French Ligue 1.