Montpellier keeps their good run with a convincing win 4-0 against Brest on the road.

Wahi scored the first just before half-time, while Mavididi scored 2 minutes later after the break. Sambia in the 60th minute and Germain in the 85th settled the result for the visitors.

Montpellier are now 4th, in European places, with 28 points, while Brest is 12th with 24 points.

Brest 0-4 Montpellier

