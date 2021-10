Montpellier and Strasbourg played to a 1-1 draw to stay contending around the middle positions of the table of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Florent Mollet opened the score for Montpellier at the 12th minute while Kevin Gameiro tied it at the 28th mark.

Montpellier is now 12th on the table with 2-4-3 record, and Strasbourg show up at the 9th slot with a 3-2-4 balance.

