Montpellier and Lyon for the 15th round in Ligue 1 November 28, 2021 17:11 1:52 min Montpellier host Lyon in Ligue 1's round 15. This is what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS! Ligue 1 Montpellier HSC Lyon -Latest Videos 1:27 min Lucas Paquetá gives the lead to Lyon 1:52 min Montpellier and Lyon for the 15th round in Ligue 1 8:54 min Monaco and Strasbourg share honors in 1-1 draw 7:57 min Two goals from Le Douaron gave Brest the 3 points 8:38 min Rennes in Ligue 1's second position after 2-0 win 4:27 min Two goals in two minutes for Rennes 2:16 min Le Douaron scores again and Brest is leading 2:26 min Le Douaron levels terms for Brest against Bordeaux 3:20 min Strasbourg finds the equalizer thanks to Ajorque 6:15 min Trabzonspor obtained a 2-0 win and lead the Lig