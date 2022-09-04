Monaco win the Côte d'Azur derby September 5, 2022 01:23 7:22 min Thanks to a great header from Embolo, Monaco won the 3 points at the Côte d'Azur derby (1-0). Ligue 1 AS Monaco OGC Nice -Latest Videos 11:25 min Besiktas still at the top after another win 7:22 min Monaco win the Côte d'Azur derby 10:33 min Reims draw 1-1 at home with Lens 10:05 min Clermont beat Toulouse 2-0 at home 12:26 min Brest and Strasbourg split points 8:19 min Ajaccio still winless on their return to Ligue 1 8:17 min Troyes draw 1-1 with Rennes 8:57 min Lille win 1-3 on their visit to Montpellier 1:58 min 'Ronaldo no longer Juve's problem' 1:00 min Arteta pinpoints consistency