With a brace from Aurélien Tchouaméni, Monaco won 1-2 on their visit to Lille at the start of matchday 36 of Ligue 1, bringing them even closer to the Champions League spots.
Post-game highlights:
- J. Bamba attempted 5 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Lille player in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Monaco have scored in each of their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 19 goals in that run.
- Caio Henrique has assisted 8 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.
- W. Ben Yedder has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (2 goals, 1 assist).
- Monaco have won their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winning streak was from 25th February 2017 to 27th August 2017, a run of 16 games.
- Monaco have won their last eight Ligue 1 games, the best current run in the Top 5 european and ASM's best run in the top-flight since February-August 2017 (16). They are the best team in the L1 in 2022 (36 pts – W11 D3 L3).
- Lille have 51 points after 36 Ligue 1 2021/22 matches and equal Montpellier, in 2012/13, as the title holder with the lowest tally at this stage. Les Dogues have lost four of their last five L1 games (W1), as many as in their previous 25 (W11 D10).
- Monaco have picked up 26 points in Ligue 1 this season against current top 10 clubs (W7 D5 L5), only Paris do better (30).
- Lille have lost two of their last three home games in Ligue 1 (W1), this is as many as in their first 15 this season (W6 D7).
- Lille have scored through 17 different players this season in Ligue 1, only Paris do better (18).
- Aurelien Tchouaméni is the first non-offensive Monaco player to score a brace in Ligue 1 since Almamy Toure in November 2015 at Marseille. He scored his five top-flight goals in three different ways (3 right footed, 1 headed, 1 left footed).
- Wissam Ben Yedder delivered his fifth assist this season in Ligue 1, all five to a different partner (Diop, Golovin, Caio Henrique, Jean Lucas and Tchouaméni). Involved in 26 goals in 2021/22 in the top-flight (21 goals, 5 assists), the Monaco striker is only one away from his best tally of involvement over a season in the Top 5 european (27, with Sevilla in 2018/19 and Monaco in 2020/21).
- Lille's Angel Gomes is the fourth English player to score in Ligue 1 in the 21st century, after Joe Cole (4), Stephy Mavididi (22) and Trevoh Chalobah (2).
- Caio Henrique has delivered eight assists this season in Ligue 1, the highest tally for a Monaco defender in a season since Opta has collected this data (2006/07).
- Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has conceded just one goal in his last 15 shots on target faced, compared to four conceded in the previous seven.