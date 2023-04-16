Monaco scored a solid 3-1 victory against Lorient on Matchday 31 of the French Ligue 1. The game saw an early goal from Krépin Diatta in the 14th minute, which was quickly followed by a goal from Aleksandr Golovin in the 27th minute with an assist from Wissam Ben Yedder. In the second half, Kevin Volland scored in the 55th minute with another assist from Ben Yedder. Although Lorient managed to score a late penalty through Ibrahima Koné in the 86th minute, it wasn't enough to stage a comeback against the dominant Monaco side.

With this win, Monaco maintains their 4th position on the Ligue 1 table with 61 points from 31 games. The team has now scored in 29 out of their 31 matches, more than any other team in the competition this season. Monaco's impressive form has also seen them remain unbeaten in their last 4 games, with a run of 9 games earlier in the season. They have scored 11 goals in their last 4 games and are currently enjoying their longest run of scoring in the competition since March 2022.

Lorient, on the other hand, continue to struggle, failing to win in their last 4 games in the Ligue 1. The team's last longer winless run was from October to December 2022, when they went on a six-game streak without a victory. Additionally, this loss to Monaco means that Lorient has not beaten their opponents in the last four meetings in the French Ligue 1.