Bordeaux lost two points at home after an unfortunate own goal by Marcelo Guedes gave AS Monaco the 1-1 equalizer at the Stade Malmut-Atlantique in France's Ligue 1 matchday 25.

Bordeaux had taken the lead in the 22nd minute via Remi Oudin but couldn't hold it.

With the loss, Bordeaux dropped to last on the Ligue 1 table with 1 4-9-12 record and 21 points while Monaco is sixth with 10-8-7 and 38 points.

Bordeaux 1

R. Oudin 22'

Monaco 1

Marcelo 67' (OG)

Post-game insights:

Bordeaux have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest winless streak was from 22nd December 2021 to 16th January 2022.

Monaco are undefeated in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 22nd December 2021 to 16th January 2022.