Post game insights:
- W. Ben Yedder has scored 18 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.
- Caio Henrique has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.
- Metz have failed to win in their last 9 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 9th May 2021 to 22nd September 2021, a run of 10 games.
- Metz have lost 16 Ligue 1 games against Monaco in the 21st century (W3 D3), the opponent against whom they registered their highest tally of defeats in the top-flight over the period (also 16 v Lyon and Paris).
- Metz have not won any of their last nine Ligue 1 games (D4 L5), their longest drought in the same top-flight season since October-December 2019 (also 9).
- Monaco have won three of their last four Ligue 1 games (L1), as many as in their previous nine (D3 L3).
- Metz’ last 11 Ligue 1 goals (excluding OGs) have been scored by 10 different players: Niane x2, Nguette, Centonze, De Préville, Sarr, Boulaya, Traoré, Maïga, Mafouta and Ibrahim Amadou against Monaco today.
- Monaco have scored 26 goals thanks to substitutes in Ligue 1 since the beginning of last season, only Atalanta (31 in Serie A) have done better in the European Top 5 leagues in this period.
- Wissam Ben Yedder has scored eight goals in Ligue 1 in 2022, no other player has done better this year (also 8 or Martin Terrier with Rennes). Monaco’s forward has found the net in each of his last three top-flight encounters against Metz.
- Metz’ midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has scored three goals in 120 Ligue 1 games, each time through a set piece situation (2 following a free kick, 1 following a corner).
- Myron Boadu has been involved in three goals with Monaco in Ligue 1 this season (2 goals, 1 assist – each time away from home), including two as a substitute (1 goal v Metz, 1 assist v Clermont).
- Farid Boulaya has delivered 10 assists in Ligue 1 since the beginning of last season (8 in 2020-21 and 2 in 2021-22), twice more than any other Metz’ player in this period.
- Caio Henrique has delivered six of his 10 assists in Ligue 1 with a cross. Nevertheless, this is the first assist from Monaco’s defender through a set piece situation.