After 4 games, Monaco was able to return to victory with a 3-1 win against Angers on the road.

Boadu opened the scoreline at the 25th minute, while Diop on the brink of half time extended the Monegasques' lead. An own goal by Nubel in the 55th minute clawed one back for Angers but Disasi in the 75th scored the final goal.

With the defeat Angers falls to 8th with 22 points, while Monaco it's 10th with 2 points less.

Angers 1-3 Monaco