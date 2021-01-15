Monaco Hold Off Montpellier For Narrow Win January 15, 2021 22:54 9:50 min Wissam Ben Yedder's brace fuels AS Monaco to a 3-2 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 AS Monaco Highlights Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights Wissam Ben Yedder Andy Delort Kevin Volland -Latest Videos 9:50 min Monaco Hold Off Montpellier For Narrow Win 0:50 min Delort Shrinks Monaco Lead Over Montpellier 0:54 min Wahi Cuts Monaco Lead Over Montpellier 1:36 min Ben Yedder Extends Monaco Lead Over Montpellier 1:14 min Ben Yedder Doubles Monaco Lead Over Montpellier 1:02 min Volland Puts Monaco Ahead Of Montpellier 6:27 min Mauricio Pochettino Tests Positive For COVID-19 11:20 min Report: Marseille Lead Race To Sign Milik 1:30 min Pep Hopes City Can Keep Garcia Away From Barcelona 2:20 min Everton Confirm James Arrived On Free Transfer