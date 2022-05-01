An intense game that started off well with both teams eager to score and go to advantage

Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 21st goal in Ligue 1 2021/22 with Monaco, his new record in a single season in the Top 5 European leagues.

Monaco have won their last seven Ligue 1 matches, the best current run in the Top 5 European leagues. ASM had not done so well in the top-flight since January-February 2021 (also 7).

Angers have won just one of their last 14 Ligue 1 matches (D3 L10), which was against Brest on 20 March (1-0).

Monaco have eight clean sheets at home in Ligue 1 this season, only Rennes (10) have done better. Only Paris (10) and SRFC (13) have conceded fewer goals on home soil than ASM (14) in 2021/22.

Angers have lost six of the last seven Ligue 1 matches in which they had more than 50% possession, compared to just one of the first nine in 2021/22. Conversely, Monaco have won nine of their 11 games with less than 50% possession in L1 this season.

Abdoulaye Bamba (Angers) scored his 3rd own goal in Ligue 1, after 10 September 2011 with Dijon against Lyon and 22 January 2017 with Angers against St Etienne. No outfield player in the 21st century has made more own goals without ever scoring than Bamba.