Lens visited Monaco to have a great encounter between these two teams.

Lens opened the score in the 6th minute.

Lens scored the second goal in the 38th minute.

Monaco closed the gap in the 40th minute.

Lens were given a penalty and scored it in the 55th minute.

Vanderson received a red card in the 72nd minute.

Wesley Said scored the fourth for Lens in the 78th minute.

The game ended 4-1.