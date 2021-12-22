Monaco obtained a 2-1 victory at home against Rennes with Ben Yedder and Volland's goals. Terrier had scored for the visitors in the first part.

Rennes have scored in their last 13 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 24 games from 11th February 2018 to 21st October 2018.

Monaco have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 26th September 2021 against Clermont (4 games without a win).

