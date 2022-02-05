Monaco improved to 10-6-7 with 36 points after beating Lyon in Week 23 of Ligue 1 action 2021/22. Monaco ended Saturday at fourth place while Lyon is sixth with 9-8-6 and 34 points.

Jean Lucas opened the score for the home club at the 2nd before Wissam Ben Yedder scored with a quality finish at minute 27th.

Monaco have beaten Olympique Lyonnais for the first time in the French Ligue 1 since 24th February 2019, a run of 4 games without a win.

W. Ben Yedder has scored 14 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other player in the French Ligue 1.

W. Ben Yedder has scored in his last 4 games in the French Ligue 1 (5 goals in total).

Monaco have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 8 goals in that run.

W. Ben Yedder has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the French Ligue 1 (5 goals, 2 assists).

Monaco have scored in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 19th November 2021 to 5th December 2021.

W. Ben Yedder has scored 14 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Monaco player in the French Ligue 1.

