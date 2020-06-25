GOAL

Monaco have opted not to give Leicester City loanee Islam Slimani a permanent contract despite his impressive performances in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season.

Slimani helped Monaco finish ninth in the Ligue 1 table with a tally of nine goals and seven assists in 18 appearances before the French top-flight was abruptly concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic in May.

He joined Robert Moreno's side on a season-long loan from Leicester City last August, for his third temporary stint away from the Premier League club.