Monaco have confirmed that midfielder Cesc Fabregas will leave the club at the end of this month.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea star has been troubled by injuries during the 2021-22 season, playing just twice in a Ligue 1 campaign in which Monaco finished third behind Marseille and champions Paris Saint-Germain.

A statement from Monaco on Saturday confirmed the 35-year-old's imminent departure.

"The midfielder with more than 830 career games, whose contract is coming to an end, leaves the principality club three and a half years after his arrival," the statement read.

"AS Monaco thanks Cesc Fabregas for his [time] at the club and wishes him the best for the future. Moltes gracies, Cesc!"

Fabregas joined Monaco in January 2019 and had already revealed his intentions in May to leave the Stade Louis II, but he does not intend to retire from the game.

"It's sure that it's over between Monaco and me," Fabregas told French outlet So Foot last month. "My contract expires in June, and I'm looking for a fresh start. My head needs a fresh start elsewhere.

"It's the worst year not only in my career but also in my life, because when I'm not happy in football, I'm not happy in my life. I suffered a lot this year, and it was hard mentally. You just have to stay strong."