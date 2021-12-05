Mónaco delivered a great class of football by winning 4-0 against Metz today. Diop, Volland, Martins and Ben Yedder scored for the locals.

Monaco are undefeated in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th March 2021 to 25th April 2021, a run of 6 games.

Monaco have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 19th September 2021 to 3rd October 2021.

In the next round, Monaco is facing PSG and Metz are playing vs Lorient.

