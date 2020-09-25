Portugal U-21 international Florentino Luis has joined AS Monaco on loan from Benfica

Monaco club statement:

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the loan signing of Florentino Luis, a Portuguese Under 21 international. A product of the Benfica Academy, the defensive midfielder had played in all of the youth teams for the Lisbon club, before making his Liga Nos debut (Portuguese D1) in 2018/19 and playing 11 matches that season, one in which his side won the league title.

Coveted by many European teams, the dynamic and athletic midfielder (1,84m) has chosen AS Monaco. Despite his young age, the Lisbon-born player already has solid experience at national level, with nearly a hundred matches played professionally in Portugal, as well as internationally with appearances in the Youth League, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Florentino Luis has been regularly called up to the various youth national sides while he climbing the ladder within his training club, and even won the 2016 U-17 Euros, played in Azerbaijan in 2016, and the 2018 U-19 Euros in Finland with the Portuguese national team.