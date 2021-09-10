A late goal by Terem Moffi gave Lorient the victory against Lille. Moffi's goal was at minute 87. Armand Lauriente opened the score at minute 7 for Lorient, while Burak Yilmaz scored the lone goal for Lille via penalty kick at minute 25.



