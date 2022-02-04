Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick and let a potent Marseille offensive that turned a 0-2 around to beat Angers 5-2 at the Stade Orange Vélodrome.

Milik scored at the 18', 70', and 78', but Marseille had to overcome the early deficit when Angelo Fulgini opened the score for Angers in the 8th and Nabil Bentaleb added the 2-0 in the 11th.

Marseille reacted with Milik's first goal and then Gerson made sure they went to halftime even 2-2 when he scored at the 21st.

The second half was all Marseille with the two other Milic goals and one more by Cengiz Ünder at the 85th to seal the match.

Marseille remain in second place with 43 points (10 behind PSG) and a 10-7-4 record while Angers is at 12th with 29 points and 7-8-8.

--

M. Guendouzi has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (1 goal, 2 assists).

Olympique Marseille have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 17th October 2021 against Lorient (3 games without a win).

A. Fulgini scored after just 7:21, the fastest goal for Angers SCO in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Olympique Marseille have scored in 19 of their 23 games, only Olympique Lyonnais (20) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Angers SCO have lost after leading by two or more goals in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 11th August 2018 against Nîmes (a 3-4 defeat).

Angers SCO have lost after scoring the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 31st October 2021 against Nice (3 games without defeat).

Olympique Marseille have won after trailing by two or more goals in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 8th August 2021 against Montpellier (a 3-2 win).

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 10 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest scoring streak this season.

A. Milik attempted 6 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Olympique Marseille player in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Gerson attempted 6 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Olympique Marseille player in the French Ligue 1 this season.

