Metz returns to victory after 3 games without winning against a Lorient that is struggling to leave the relegation zone.

The hosts scored twice in the first 10 minutes with Sarr (4) and Jenz's own goal (9) to create a cushion. Boulaya in the 19th minute extended the lead, which would be cut back to 2 goals by Jenz in the 69th minute. But with 10 minutes to go, Niane scored the 4th for Metz.

With this win, Metz overtakes Lorient on goal difference. Both teams have 15 points, being 18th and 19th respectively.

Metz 4-1 Lorient

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: