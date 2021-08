Lionel Messi is already in Paris, and he already showed up to local fans. The Argentine star waved at fans from a window while they responded by chanting 'Messi! Messi.'

Messi is set to sign a two-year agreement with Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming hours. The former Barcelona player will join Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Ángel Di Maria, Achraf Hakimi, and others in a loaded PSG side.

Messi is 34 years old and had been a Barcelona player since 2003, dating back to his 'La Masía's' days.