PSG's sporting director lifts the lid on how a move for the Argentine went from unlikely to a reality.

LEONARDO

Sporting director, PSG

"[Lionel] Messi was convinced to stay at Barcelona. We had some contact. Some rumours were saying he may not stay at Barcelona because his contract was expiring. We checked the situation, we talked, but we did not have the feeling he wanted to leave Barcelona. However, we started a kind of networking. This thing helped us to be in a good position. Then Barcelona announced the end of their relationship, so that's the moment we started and it's been great. It's been a surprise for everybody.