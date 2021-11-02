Lionel Messi said to win the Champions League with PSG remains his 'biggest target' as he aims to win his fifth title.

Messi left FC Barcelona for PSG this summer hoping to win the trophy for the first time since beating Juventus in 2015.

He also admitted his relationship with Mbappe is 'spectacular' and that they are knowing each other on-and-off the pitch.

The Argentine forward said: "All the dressing room is spectacular. They made everything so easy for me. I know Neymar for a long time, and we kept in touch despite we were not playing together. With Kylian (Mbappé) the beginning it was odd because of the transfer market and we were not sure if he was going to stay or not. Now, we are knowing each other more on-and-off the pitch and our relationship is spectacular. I think the squad is very good and I am very happy. "

Regarding the targets of winning the UCL with PSG, he said: ""I think it is my biggest target and the club's. They have been looking to win the Champions League and they have been very close. I think it is their main target. I think we are one of the main candidates but not the only one. Everybody is talking about PSG because the players, but other clubs have been working together for years and they have also signed good players like Manchester (Utd), City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, or Chelsea. There are plenty of clubs that they can win the Champions League. It is a very difficult competition and not always the best team wins it. You need a lot of things to win it. Everything is possible but we are one of the candidates to win it, of course. "