Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and would enhance an already "beautiful" Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Messi bade an emotional farewell to Barcelona over the weekend after "financial and structural obstacles" prevented him from signing fresh terms at Camp Nou.

PSG are widely viewed as the frontrunners for his signature, meaning the tantalizing prospect of a forward line featuring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Donnarumma, the star of Italy's Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out win over England, similarly joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer after his terms at Milan expired.

Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos have also signed amid a considerable facelift for Mauricio Pochettino's squad, but the Azzurri goalkeeper has no doubt Messi's arrival would take things to the next level.

"I got to know the team, it's a beautiful group and they gave me a wonderful welcome," Donnarumma told Sky Italia.

"We'll find out soon if it’s official or not, but I'm happy if Messi arrives in Paris.

"He is the strongest in the world and I'm excited and happy at the thought of having him in the team."

PSG were unseated by Lille last season and lost 1-0 to the reigning Ligue 1 champions in the Trophee des Champions at the start of this month.

Donnarumma is yet to feature for Pochettino's men after Keylor Navas started that game and the 2-1 comeback win over newly promoted Troyes to kick off the league campaign last weekend.