Lionel Messi had his first training session with his new club Paris St Germain on Thursday. Messi signed with PSG on Tuesday and was officially presented yesterday.

Messi's training session was light, consisting of conditioning exercises and drills on the pitch.

The 34-year-old player from Rosario, Argentina was greeted by his new teammates, including Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Keylor Navas, and Kylian Mbapppe.

Messi left Barcelona as the club's record holder with 672 goals.

PSG will play at home against Strasbourg this next Saturday, but Messi isn't expected to make his debut until around Aug. 29.