Memphis: The Man, The Myth, The Leader September 2, 2020 22:42 3:19 min On the pitch and in the studio, Memphis Depay likes to express himself. We take a closer look at Lyon's free-scoring and free-speaking Dutchman. Ligue 1 Lyon Netherlands Memphis Depay -Latest Videos 6:39 min Ramos Hope Messi Stays With Barcelona 3:19 min Memphis: The Man, The Myth, The Leader 1:37 min Bale: Real Madrid "Making Things Very Difficult" 6:39 min Kroos: Messi Leaving Would Be "Bad For LaLiga" 6:39 min Is Messi Damaging His Barcelona Legacy? 0:48 min Le Classique: PSG vs. Marseille on beIN SPORTS 1:16 min Reguilon Keeping Options Open On Real Madrid Exit 0:49 min Report: Messi Makes Deal With City Football Group 1:19 min Arthur: Linking Up With Ronaldo Is A Dream 3:52 min Coutinho Returns to Barca After Winning Treble