With his contract set to expire next month, Lyon star Memphis Depay appeared to confirm he will be leaving the Ligue 1 club this summer, referring to "my last match here" in an interview with L'Equipe.



On summarising his time at Lyon:

I was barely 23 when I arrived. I have changed, I have grown up. Here, I became a man. When I look back, I think it is a wonderful thing. I have built memories that will last for a long time, friendships, too. Here, this was my home. It feels strange to think that this is my last match here. It makes me sad to leave in an empty stadium, without supporters, but my family and friends will be with me in this special moment. I have had magnificent times here. I played in the Champions’ League, I became captain, a better player and a more complete player. So yes, it will be emotional for me, Sunday, but I will not forget what we have to try and win too (a spot in the Champions’ League).

On how he has changed:

It is not easy to stay true to yourself in this job. If you are not strong, you tend to change your behaviour so that people understand you and you become someone who you are not. I am proud of having stayed true to myself, but honestly, I have changed still. I have come more calm and the responsibility has pushed me to look inward at certain moments, to think twice before reacting. When I see the young players here like Rayan (Cherki), Maxence (Caqueret), Melvin (Bard), I have a different approach, now. At 23, I was more focused on myself. I joke with them, I try to help them.

