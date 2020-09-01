Memphis Depay remains committed to Lyon, insisting he has never expressed a desire to leave the club.

Depay has been linked with a move away from the Groupama Stadium, with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Barcelona all said to be interested in the former Manchester United forward.

He scored six goals for Lyon in the 2019-20 Champions League, helping Lyon reach the semi-finals as Les Gones knocked out Juventus and Manchester City last month following the resumption of the competition from its coronavirus-enforced suspension.

He hit the ground running in Lyon's first game of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, scoring a hat-trick for Rudi Garcia's men in a 4-1 win over Dijon.

Speaking to NOS, Depay, whose contract expires at the end of the season, said of speculation over his future: "I never said I want to leave. When I say something, it is often distorted.

"I still have a one-year contract, I am captain, and we have a good team. We have shown that. I feel good about myself but also have my dreams. I have always expressed that too."

A move to Barca would see Depay reunite with Ronald Koeman, who left his post with the Netherlands to take over at Camp Nou.

On Koeman's departure ahead of the Oranje's Nations League meetings with Poland and Italy, Depay said: "I don't see it as abandonment.

"He left something behind here. We have to pick it up and continue with it. We will see who will be the next national coach. As a group, we have to take responsibility."