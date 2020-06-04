GOAL

Having turned down a move to Real Madrid himself as a youngster, former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot believes that Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga should move to Santiago Bernabeu right away if he feels that he can handle the spotlight in the Spanish capital.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Camavinga has established himself as one of the most promising players in world football, and placed fifth in Goal's annual NxGn countdown of the top 50 teenager footballers on the planet in April.

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has insisted that Camavinga will remain at Roazhon Park for another season, but Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the youngster this summer.

Melchiot told Goal. "Let me tell you something, as a player just do what’s right for you and not listen to what people tell you.

"If you feel like it isn’t the right move, then stay where you are. I think you should always consider your development. The team you go to should make you better and you should make the team better."