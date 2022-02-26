PSG wins a tough match at home against AS Saint-Etienne after trailing in the first half thanks to a mistake by Danilo Pereira and a great shot by young Gabonese Denis Bouanga. At the end of the first 45 minutes, Kylian Mbappe's efforts worth it and the French striker scored the equaliser after a great pass from Lio Messi.

The second half was all about PSG moving the ball around and taking its chances early. At the 47th, the same combination of Messi-Mbappe took place and Poch's side put itself up in the match after a great shot from the former AS Monaco. Five minutes later, Danilo Pereira scored the third goal for the Parisians after a breathtaking cross from Mbappe. Neymar and Messi had their chances to widened the margin but it wasn't enough and PSG returned to the path of victory after its last loss at Nantes.

It is the 26th consecutive game that PSG have not lost against Saint-Etienne and equals their longest active streak against a team without losing a game, which until today was only against Angers.

Paris Saint-Germain have won their 6th Ligue 1 match this season after conceding the opening goal, the highest total in their history over a single season in the top-flight. At the same time, Kylian Mbappé equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG's second all-time top scorer in all competitions, with 156 goals.