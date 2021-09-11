Mbappe scores his third of the season September 11, 2021 18:19 1:22 min Kylian Mbappe scored his third goal of the Ligue 1 season to extend PSG's lead against Clermont Foot to 3-0. ⚽️📺 Watch the whole Ligue 1 season on beIN SPORTS 🇫🇷👀 PSG Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe -Latest Videos 8:39 min Highlights: Ander brace, Mbappe goal, PSG 5/5 0:24 min Messi, Paredes, Di María Watch PSG from the stands 0:59 min Idrissa Gueye adds the fourth goal for PSG 1:22 min Mbappe scores his third of the season 0:55 min Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on comeback to ManU 1:06 min Mbappe builds it, Herrera puts it in 0:58 min Ander Herrera puts PSG ahead with a header 2:00 min Donnarumma starts for PSG against Clermont Foot 0:55 min Ronaldo gives thumbs up to Man Utd fans 1:15 min Reports: Real Madrid want Pogba