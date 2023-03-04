Kylian Mbappe savoured his "special" achievement of becoming Paris Saint-Germain's outright leading goalscorer on Saturday and declared "there is still a lot to be done."

Mbappe moved beyond Edinson Cavani's tally with his 201st goal for PSG in stoppage time to seal a 4-2 Ligue 1 win over Nantes at Parc des Princes.

The France forward's incredible haul of goals for the Ligue 1 champions has come in only 247 games.

Mbappe was wearing the captain's armband when he made history after Marquinhos was withdrawn in the second half due to injury.

The former Monaco man set the record aged only 24, turning sharply in the box before drilling home with a typically clinical finish.

He told Canal Plus: "I play to make history and I have always said I wanted to make history in France, in the capital of my country, in my city, and I am doing that.

"It's magnificent, but there is still a lot to be done.

Mbappe added: "For me, as a native Parisian, this is special. If someone had said to me I would score the goal to beat the record while wearing the captain's armband, I would not have believed it."

PSG had made hard work of going 11 points clear at the top of the table after taking command early on courtesy of Lionel Messi scoring in a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 game and a Jaouen Hadjam own goal.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Nantes a lifeline when Ludovic Blas beat the PSG goalkeeper at his near post from wide on the left when he was anticipating a cross and Ignatius Ganago equalised with a first-half header.

The champions were not to be denied all three points, though, Danilo Pereira heading them back in front and Mbappe putting the icing on the cake in the closing stages.

Christophe Galtier's side now turn their attention to trying to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they travel to Bayern Munich for the second leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.