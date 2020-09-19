Kylian Mbappe is available to play for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Mbappe has yet to play for PSG in the 2020-21 season after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with France.

However, Tuchel said both Ligue 1 and the club doctor have given clearance for Mbappe to make his first appearance for the club since the Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

"We need to talk with Kylian. The doctor and the league told us it's possible," he said.

"I don't know if he can play. We have to wait. He's in the squad. We'll see if he can play.

"It's between me and Kylian. We're going to talk after practice. I have to see if he's feeling okay and we'll decide if he starts or ends the game."

PSG will be without defender Juan Bernat for much of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 win over Dijon, which marked their first victory of the new campaign.

However, Tuchel is not looking to purchase a replacement, adding: "Bernat is a key player but we have [Layvin] Kurzawa, [Mitchel] Bakker and [Abdou] Diallo. It is not the priority to buy a player for this position."

Tuchel is eyeing reinforcements in the transfer window, however, with Thiago Silva having joined Chelsea and Edinson Cavani also leaving the club.

"It is always the objective to have a group ready to start a championship," said Tuchel. "The priority is clear, we need a striker, a central defender and a midfielder. We must replace the players we lost."