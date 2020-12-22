Kylian Mbappe's fitness struggles are causing a headache for Thomas Tuchel ahead of injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The rapid France striker has been struggling with his left adductors since PSG defeated Lorient 2-0 last week and his status to feature against Strasbourg remains in doubt.

Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa (both hamstring) and Alessandro Florenzi (ankle) have added to a PSG injury list that sits at 10 players, while the absence of Mbappe would make it 11.

Asked at a pre-match news conference how he plans to manage the situation, head coach Tuchel replied: "I don't know what to do for tomorrow, I haven't decided yet in terms of who is going to play.

"Some guys are at risk with their injuries, I haven't decided yet, I still need to talk to the doctor and to the physio about players and wait for the training session later."

With a lengthy list of absentees and the January transfer window just around the corner, Tuchel was asked if the situation will enhance the need for reinforcements.

"The situation is as it is right now, we don't know what we will do in the transfer window, I haven't thought about it too much to be honest," he replied.

"We always need to adapt to the current situation, we had a spell in the Champions League and the group phase was difficult, I couldn't think about anything else.

"The most important thing is to have fewer injuries. That's my focus right now."