Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said "everybody is talking but nobody knows" amid growing links to Real Madrid.
The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but Mbappe's future continues to dominate headlines.
#TBT— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) April 29, 2020
Everyone is talking, but nobody knows...👤
MISS MY TEAM ❤️💙... @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/OgPHnfXYeZ
Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who is highly coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Mbappe – who is contracted to PSG until 2022 but yet to sign a new deal – appeared to post a tweet in favour of the French champions on Wednesday.
Prior to coronavirus halting Ligue 1 and sport across the world, Mbappe had scored 18 league goals and 30 across all competitions for PSG in 2019-20.
The 21-year-old has added to his haul of honours since swapping Monaco for PSG in 2017 – initially on loan – winning two Ligue 1 titles and the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.